Margot Robbie stuns as Harley Quinn for ‘Birds of Prey’ transformation

Margot Robbie is ready for her close-up.

The 28-year-old offered a glimpse of her new look as DC Comics villainess Harley Quinn as she filmed a scene of her upcoming “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).”

According to Hollywood Pipeline, the Australian actress was spotted in character after she set a truck on fire, gleefully watching the vehicle go up in flames.

Robbie had previously taken to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of her role as Quinn, rocking a bold punk-meets-demented clown look.

“Miss me? HQ” the star captioned the photo.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the lengthy title of Robbie’s new film is the real deal and not the screen siren poking fun at Michael Keaton’s 2014 Oscar-winning movie “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).”

Keaton, 67, originally starred as the dark knight in 1989’s “Batman” and 1992’s “Batman Returns.”

Robbie starred as Quinn in 2016’s “Suicide Squad” alongside Jared Leto as The Joker. She will be reprising Quinn in the female-led “Birds of Prey,” which also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Hay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

Ewan McGregor will also make an appearance as villain Black Mask.

“It’s not a very serious movie so we thought the title should reflect that,” Robbie clarified on the “Tonight Show,” as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “’Birds of Prey’ makes it sound really serious and that’s kind of like Harley adding her, ‘Don’t worry, I’m in this too!’”

“I love a long title,” Robbie continued. “I actually said that when we were thinking of the title. You know what’s a great title? Did you ever see ‘The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out a Window and Disappeared?’ Long title, but I love it.”