Maher urges Dems to not allow Tara Reade to 'change the subject' from defeating Trump

Democrats should not allow Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden derail efforts to deny President Trump a second term, comedian Bill Maher said Friday night.

"What the f---?" Maher said on "Real Time." "We're letting this person [Reade] change the subject from Donald Trump, lethal incompetent, to Joe Biden, sex monster?"

Maher began by claiming that Republicans want Democrats to "go down the rabbit hole of 'Joe Biden, sex monster,'" insisting there was no "fact-finding here," regarding Reade's claims.

He described the Reade allegation as a case of "he said, she said -- she said something else entirely."

The HBO star appeared to dismiss Reade's recent assault claim by pointing to her past rhetoric, including when she said last year that she "wasn't scared of him, that he was going to take me in a room or anything, it wasn't that kind of vibe."

Maher quickly pivoted to Reade's past praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it a "love letter" to the "murderer trying to keep Biden from the Whtie House."

Maher then blasted Democrats for "woking" themselves into a corner with the "#BelieveWomen" mantra instead of "#TakeAccusationsSeriously," singling out Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., for leading the ousting of her former colleague, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., since her position was "never tenable."

"Believing everything doesn't make you noble, it makes you gullible," Maher said. "And it leaves us with a world where Republicans don't care about this stuff, so it's just a unilateral weapon that is used only against Democrats. Trump rides the bus with Billy Bush, we throw Al Franken under it."

He continued, "You know, Democrats are the party of choice. We can choose not to completely f--- ourselves over this. I know, it's a sex scandal and in normal times -- that's what we do instead of issues -- but there are actually pretty big problems going on right now.

"I don't know if you've noticed, but America has turned into a failed state that does a worse job keeping its citizens alive during a pandemic than Cambodia. And to me, that's a little more important than Tara Reade achieving closure.

"She says Biden attacked her. He says he didn't. Those are their positions, how about this for yours: 'Don't know, never will, don't care.'"

The "Real Time" host went to say that if Biden had assaulted him in 1993 -- and knew it could hurt the presumptive Democratic nominee against Trump -- he'd "save it for my memoirs."

"We have a president who says, 'Drink bleach.' Jeez, you waited 27 years, it couldn't hold another few months? That's what I'd like to ask Ms. Reade -- Why now?" Maher said. "Why not before Super Tuesday? Why not last fall when we still had over a dozen candidates to choose from? Why wait until Biden is our only hope against Trump and then take him down?"

He added, "This story is gathering an importance it should not have. There is so much at stake at this next election. The entire world needs to be put back together like Humpty Dumpty. Why should one person's victimhood trump everyone else's?"