Maher compares Trump to Michael Jackson: Both could 'shoot someone on Fifth Avenue' and not lose fans

“Real Time” host Bill Maher made a bold comparison Friday night between President Trump and late singer Michael Jackson amid the controversy over the documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

During a discussion about the 2020 presidential election, multiple members of Friday's "Real Time" panel said they were convinced that Trump would win reelection.

BILL MAHER DEFENDS ILHAN OMAR'S ISRAEL COMMENTS: 'I DON'T KNOW WHY THIS HAS TO BE SEEN AS ANTI-SEMITIC'

“I’m glad you’re saying that,” Maher told former RNC chairman Michael Steele. “People should be scared.”

Maher then explained that he had watched “Leaving Neverland,” which features two accusers' claims that Jackson sexually abused them as children. Then Maher compared the alleged misdeeds of the King of Pop, who died in 2009, to those of the current president.

“It struck me that there are two things that are very similar to Donald Trump," Maher said. "One, Michael Jackson could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and his fans wouldn’t leave him. And two, both of them commit crimes in the open.

"It struck me that there are two things that are very similar to Donald Trump. One, Michael Jackson could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and his fans wouldn’t leave him. And two, both of them commit crimes in the open." — Bill Maher

“[With] Michael Jackson, I could not believe it," Maher continued. "Like, he was always with a child and he would hold their hands. He would be, like, dating that child. And he would admit that he sleeps in bed with children! And people were like, ‘You know what? If he says that, how could he possibly be doing something?' ... This is Trump in the Oval Office with the Russians!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The HBO star then asked the panel if everyone was going to keep listening to Michael Jackson’s music. Maher later added that he was going to keep listening to “Thriller” but avoid “Pretty Young Thing.”

“It came on the other day and I was, like, ‘Wow, I can’t listen to this one any longer. This one bothers me,’” Maher said.