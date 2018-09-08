Mac Miller's home was reportedly cleaned before police investigation

Mac Miller left behind little evidence of his apparent fatal drug overdose, according to a report.

Authorities found only a small amount of white powder when they combed the late rapper’s San Fernando Valley, Calif., home on Friday, sources told TMZ, adding that the residence was possibly “swept clean” after talking with witnesses.

A search for pill bottles or drug paraphernalia turned up nothing, the sources told the site.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was pronounced dead at the scene after a friend called 911. His official cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles Coroner after a toxicology test.

The rap star was open about his substance abuse issues, having been recently arrested for a DUI, and had reportedly been struggling since he and pop star Ariana Grande broke up earlier this year.

Along with many social media tributes from the music world and Hollywood stars, Miller’s family released a statement following shocking death.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” they said in a statement released to TMZ. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

