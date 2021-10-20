Luke Bryan on why he ‘can’t imagine’ ever slowing down: ‘I’m always happy onstage’

For Luke Bryan, performing brings him joy.

The country music star, who has released seven studio albums and done countless shows, told Fox News during a recent media call that he’s "always happy onstage."

But there is one tour that is dear to his heart and takes the "One Margarita" crooner to "another level of being amazed": his Farm Tour.

"My thing is, I’m always happy onstage and Farm Tour, I go to another level of like being amazed and happy on stage," Bryan explained. "So, as long as everybody’s having fun and the fans are flocking, I can’t imagine we would ever slow down. It would be progressively moving always forward."

Bryan also revealed there could be plans to expand the Farm Tour in the future to include more than just six shows.

"There's always a lot of nostalgia about Farm Tour," Bryan shared.

The country music star has continued to partner with pharmaceutical company Bayer to put on the Farm Tour, which celebrates the American farmer and brings awareness to Bayer's mission of fighting hunger. This year's concerts ran from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 in six different states.

The "Country Girl" singer admitted the tour has taken a Midwest-focus, but he'd like to move things back to the Southeast.

"My main thing is it’s been a minute since we’ve been in the Southeast, so I’d love to get back and kind of pay homage to some of our earlier locations for the Southeast," Bryan continued.

"The bottom line is we’d always be looking forward to the opportunity of adding shows as long as we feel like the popularity of Farm Tour is really amazing and our partners like Bayer are really excited."

Bayer and Bryan are also participating in the annual #HerestotheFarmer campaign. Fans can share the hashtag on social media. For every share, Bayer will provide one meal to someone in need through Feeding America.