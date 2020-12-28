What's next for Lori Loughlin after her prison release?

Lori Loughlin was released from prison on Monday morning after serving just two months for her role in the college admissions scandal.

A spokesperson at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, Calif., confirmed Loughlin's release to Fox News after Loughlin began her sentence early, checking in at FCI Dublin on Oct. 30.

The actress's release means she's one step closer to putting the nationwide scandal behind her and moving on with her life and career.

Angela Reddock-Wright, managing attorney of the Reddock Law Group, told Fox News that Loughlin plans most likely include "redeeming herself by showing she still has an active career with lots of supporters."

"While she was away, it was clear that many of her fans still supported her and missed her being a part of her popular Hallmark Christmas movies," Reddock-Wright added. "Hollywood loves a redemption and comeback story so as a beloved 'girl next door' actor of many years.

"I am sure her team will help her 'turn lemons into lemonade' and help restore her career. I would not be surprised if she already has a project in the works," she predicted.

Loughlin's release comes as her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, continues to serve his five-month prison sentence at a federal facility in Lompoc, Calif.

In their plea agreement, Loughlin agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli, meanwhile, was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service in addition to a five-month prison sentence.

The actress was handed a two-month term behind bars in August after she and her fashion designer husband pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

Olivia, 21, made headlines for her first-ever interview about the nationwide scandal.

Speaking to Jada Pinkett Smith on the "Red Table Talk," Olivia spoke up about her parents serving prison time, not being angry at them and the backlash she faced online because of her privilege.

"It's been hard, I think, for anybody," the former University of Southern California student admitted. "No matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison. But I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward."

Olivia described feeling "embarrassed" and "ashamed" when the bribery scandal broke in March 2019. She also claimed she's since learned from her family's "mistake."

