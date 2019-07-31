Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's daughters kicked out of USC sorority following college scam allegations

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, have been removed from their sorority at the University of Southern California (USC) following the college admissions scandal, a new report claims.

A source told Us Weekly, “Olivia and Bella were both in Kappa Kappa Gamma and the sorority has since kicked them out and is trying to distance themselves from the situation as much as possible."

The insider added that Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella, 20, are taking things day by day. "This has strengthened their bond more than anything possibly could,” the source said.

Fox News previously reached out to Kappa Kappa Gamma and did not receive a comment on the girls' expulsion from the group.

Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, were accused of paying $500,000 worth in bribes to admissions scammer William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited for USC's crew team.

Neither Isabella nor Olivia were ever rowers in high school.

The former "Fuller House" star and her fashion designer husband rejected the plea deal that other parents allegedly involved in the case – including Felicity Huffman – accepted, reportedly because it included jail time. They were subsequently slapped with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy and each face up to a total of 40 years in prison if convicted of all counts.

Olivia Jade and Isabella's enrollment statuses at the college were put on hold amid an internal investigation into the bribery charges. A recent report claimed Olivia Jade wanted to go back to USC, despite initially not wanting to go to college at all.

The scandal hasn't been easy on the girls, especially Olivia, the source said, explaining, “Olivia’s world came crashing down quicker in terms of getting dumped and losing all of her business, but this all unfolded slower for Bella and it’s been more emotionally devastating.”

Indeed, the beauty vlogger lost several endorsement deals after her parents' arrests and has reportedly complained that Loughlin and Giannulli "ruined her life."

However, she seems to at least have a soft spot for her mom, breaking months of social media silence this week to wish her a happy birthday.