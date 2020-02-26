‘Lizzie McGuire’ star Hilary Duff posts cryptic comment after ‘Love, Simon’ is pulled from Disney+

Hilary Duff has many “Lizzie McGuire” fans scratching their heads.

On Tuesday, the former child star shared a rather cryptic comment in response to news that “Love, Simon” would be pulled from Disney+ and moved over to Hulu and rebranded under a new title. According to Variety, citing sources, Disney felt that many topics explored on the series, including alcohol use and sexual exploration, would not fit in with the platform's family-friendly content.

The 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot from a headline reporting the series’ migration over to Hulu, with the comment, “Sounds familiar.”

The show, which is a spin-off of the 2018 film of the same name, will reportedly now be dubbed “Love, Victor” when the 10-episode series debuts on Hulu in June, according to Variety.

Given Duff’s reaction to the news, many took her comment to be a thinly veiled reference to her reboot of “Lizzie McGuire,” which had its production shelved last month after original show creator, Terry Minsky, left the project after two episodes had been filmed.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to ‘Lizzie McGuire’ and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson told Variety at the time. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

“Lizzie McGuire” was announced in August 2019 and production commenced in October. Duff shared a photo from the set with her on-screen family and holding the script.

"We are standing in what will soon be the McGuire living room. What’s up fam. We doin this #lizziemcguire #disneyplus," Duff, 32, wrote on her social media post at the time.

In a press release, via Us Weekly, an official synopsis was also revealed at the time of announcement: “The new story picks up as Lizzie McGuire is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all – her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood."

The rebooted version of the sitcom will include the familiar animated version of a young Lizzie offering up comedic, revealing commentary on what 30-year-old Lizzie is thinking.