Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson under fire for singing R. Kelly's 'Ignition' amid sexual misconduct scandal

Fans slammed singer Jesy Nelson of British girl group Little Mix after she posted a video singing and dancing to R. Kelly's song "Ignition" amid Kelly's sexual misconduct scandals.

Nelson, 27, posted a video of herself and a male friend dancing to a cover of the "Ignition" remix on her Instagram stories, with Nelson acknowledging the song, quipping, "Ignition! Ooh, R. Kelly!"

Sexual abuse allegations against Kelly, including accusations of sexual misconduct against minors, resurfaced this month after the airing of the Lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly."

Fans blasted Nelson for her insensitivity.

"LMAO AS IF WE NEEDED ANOTHER REASON TO CANCEL JESY NELSON," one wrote, embedding the video.

Another remarked, "Jesy Nelson trending for all the wrong reasons. I’ve always been behind and defended her against trolls, I’m done."

"Yikes first jesy nelson posts a video of her white friend singin the n word and now a video of her bopping to r kelly? we stan little mix but she needs to either educate herself or delete her axcount," another wrote.

The Little Mix singer hasn't spoken out about Kelly, but other stars, including Kelly collaborators Chance the Rapper and Lady Gaga, have renounced the self-proclaimed Pied Piper of R&B.

A rep for Nelson did not immediately return a request for comment.