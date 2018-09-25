Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update September 25

Lindsay Lohan's mom, Dina, files for bankruptcy with over $1.5 million in debt: report

By Francesca Bacardi | New York Post
Dina Lohan, pictured here on Sept. 7, 2018, reportedly filed for bankruptcy with over $1.5 million in debt, according to TMZ.

Dina Lohan, pictured here on Sept. 7, 2018, reportedly filed for bankruptcy with over $1.5 million in debt, according to TMZ. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Vivienne Hu)

Lindsay Lohan‘s mom is turning to Uncle Sam for financial relief.

Dina Lohan filed for bankruptcy, declaring in court documents that she has $1,578,049.00 in debt that she can’t pay, TMZ reported, and $1.55 million of it is owed to PennyMac Loan Services.

Dina also owes thousands in state taxes, with $4,651 owed to California and $9,000 to New York state.

Lindsay and Dina Lohan are seen in New York City on April 29, 2018.

Lindsay and Dina Lohan are seen in New York City on April 29, 2018. (Alo Ceballos/GC Images)

She lost Lindsay’s childhood home to foreclosure in April after a lengthy legal battle and it was set to go up for auction, but the bankruptcy filing put a stop to the auction.

She now has a chance to save the house.

This article originally appeared in Page Six