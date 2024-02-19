'Terminator' star Linda Hamilton is 'done' with the franchise: 'It's been done to death'

Linda Hamilton will not be back – as Sarah Connor anyway.

During a recent interview with Business Insider, Hamilton shared how she feels about the revival of "The Terminator" franchise, saying she is "done" playing Sarah Connor.

"I'm done. I'm done. I have nothing more to say. The story's been told, and it's been done to death," she told the outlet. "Why anybody would relaunch it is a mystery to me. But I know our Hollywood world is built on relaunches right now."

The actress began playing the character in the first installment of the franchise in 1984. She would go on to reprise the role in the subsequent sequels, "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," "T2-3D: Battle Across Time," "Terminator Salvation" and most recently, "Terminator: Dark Fate."

LINDA HAMILTON REVEALS SHE LOST SO MUCH WEIGHT FOR 'TERMINATOR' SEQUEL, PRODUCTION HAD TO 'BUILD HER A NEW BUTT'

Since her first appearance on screen, Sarah Connor has gone on become an icon among fans of the franchise, a status Hamilton doesn't think she deserves.

"I truly feel like, and felt like, Sarah Connor is not an icon. She's a woman in hell. She makes some really bad choices. She's not a good mother, she's a good fighter!" she said. "So you sort of try to parse the details out and go, 'Well, they respect her strength and her power, and I did create a warrior, but she's very imperfect. She's an imperfect person.'"

In the first installment of "The Terminator" franchise, Hamilton's character finds herself as the target of time-traveling robots, who traveled back in time to eliminate Connor before she gives birth to her son John, who, in the future, leads a successful revolution against sentient robots.

The second film, which takes place 10 years later, sees her doing her best to protect her son.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fans of the movie not only find her character iconic, they also compare her to Hamilton. "It was hard to sort of come to terms with all that," Hamilton said about the comparisons, adding it was only after years of "people actually treat[ing her] like [she] saved the future," did she begin to accept it.

"If you could see how utterly hapless I am during my life and my daily life! But it's pretty cute, and I have no complaints, it's delightful," she said.

In 2022, producer and director, James Cameron, told the "Smartless" podcast there is potential for another "Terminator" movie.

"If I were to do another ‘Terminator’ film and maybe try to launch that franchise again, which is in discussion, but nothing has been decided, I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Outside of Terminator, Hamilton has appeared in a number of popular films and television series. Most recently, she landed a role on the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things." As a huge fan of the show, Hamilton explains landing the role, "kind of ruined the show for me."

"I’m thrilled to be part of it. But I just never, ever saw that one coming. It is different when you’re a fan of the show to sort of go, ‘Well, how do I fit?’ But we’re working on it," she told Us Weekly in February. "I never watch [a project], once I’m in something. It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So I won’t be watching."