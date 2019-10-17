'Terminator: Dark Fate' stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger share a kiss

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger were more than happy to see each other upon reuniting in London on Thursday.

Appearing at the “Terminator: Dark Fate” photocall at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London, Hamilton and Schwarzenegger shared a friendly kiss.

Hamilton, best known for her portrayal of Sarah Connor since the franchise’s inception in 1984, is set to reunite with Schwarzenegger on screen for the first time in 28 years.

Barring an uncredited voice role in 2009’s “Terminator Salvation,” “Terminator: Dark Fate” marks Hamilton’s first appearance in the series since 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” The two first appeared on screen 35 years ago in 1984’s “The Terminator.”

At the photocall, Hamilton stunned photographers with her paisley-pattern jacket, along with her black jumper and over-the-knee boots. She also sported a quiff hairstyle as well as a pink palette of makeup. Schwarzenegger rocked a semi-casual look — donning a pair of jeans, black shirt and a blue blazer.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” sees Hamilton in the role of Sarah Connor once again, as she recruits the aging Terminator that is Schwarzenegger to take down a new set of enemies in a battle for the future.

In an interview with ITV’s “Lorraine” on Wednesday, Hamilton discussed the tough process of filming the movie.

"There were no carbs in my life for a year. I got so lean, when I arrived they had to build me a butt," she said.

"They added bottom, something you don’t ever see coming -- who wants more bottom? -- but apparently ... I shouldn’t give my secrets away!" Hamilton continued.

She also explained what type of training she was required to do: "Time off was military training, Spanish lessons, scuba, we had to do it all. There was never a moment we weren’t learning something or acting."

"Terminator: Dark Fate" hits theaters on Nov. 1.