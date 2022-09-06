'Stranger Things' writers share unexpected Season 5 news on Twitter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "Stranger Things" writers have said that Season 5 of the popular sci-fi show will be its last, and it seems like the series conclusion isn't going to be as long as many had hoped.

The "stranger writers" account on Twitter has remained active, even after the release of the fourth season of the show. There have been lots of scripts shared from popular scenes of the show, polls and behind the scenes pictures and videos from "Stranger Things."

There have been some Season 5 updates shared to the Twitter account, like a post on August 2 with a picture of a whiteboard with "Stranger Things" written on the top with a number five behind it. The photo was captioned "Day 1," marking the start of the preparations for the fifth season. The post that really seemed to elicit mixed emotions from fans was a post captioned "Grid stage" with a photo displaying a whiteboard with a grid drawn out, with eight episodes listed at the top.

Some fans took the opportunity to fill in the blanks on the board and share what they wanted to happen during the final season of the show. One popular request shared in the Twitter comments was to bring the fan favorite Eddie Munson back, while others were upset that the last season only appeared to have eight episodes.

The first and third seasons of the show also had eight episodes, while the second and fourth had nine. During the show's fourth season, the episodes were a lot longer than normal with all episodes clocking in at over an hour and the last three episodes being movie length. Episode seven of the show was an hour and 40 minutes, the eighth was an hour and 27 minutes and the last episode was a whopping two hours and 22 minutes.

Matt and Ross Duffer, known as The Duffer Brothers, the writers on the show talked to The Hollywood Reporter in August 2022 about the long run times of Season 4 and hinted that the episodes won't be quite as long in the final season, except for the big series finale.

"I don't think the run times will be as extreme in Season 5," Matt told the outlet. "We're trying to return to the simplicity of the structure in Season 1, with bigger scale and scope. Except for the finale, which I'm expecting will be pretty massive."