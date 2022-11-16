Lily-Rose on growing up with famous father Johnny Depp, and why she won’t discuss his legal battles

Lily-Rose Depp opened up recently about what her childhood was like with Johnny Depp as a father and Vanessa Paradis as a mother as well as explained why she’s been quiet amid her dad’s legal battles.

"My parents protected my brother [Jack] and me from it as much as possible," the 23-year-old old told Elle of the glare of the spotlight. "I know my childhood didn’t look like everybody’s childhood, and it’s a very particular thing to deal with, but it’s also the only thing that I know."

She added, "I’ve just been raised in a manner that has taught me that privacy is something that’s important to protect."

The magazine’s December/January cover model said in an interview published Wednesday she likes to put everything into her work and then retreat back to a private life. She doesn’t even have a Twitter account, saying, "I don’t feel like there’s anything I want to say that I can’t say through my work."

JOHNNY DEPP APPEARS IN RIHANNA'S SAVAGE X FENTY FASHION SHOW

Similarly, on her famous father’s headline-making defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp said she wants to stay private.

"When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts," she told Elle. "I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."

JOHNNY DEPP FILES APPEAL OVER AMBER HEARD'S $2 MILLION DEFAMATION PAYOUT

Growing up, she said her French singer/actress mom was the "ultimate comforting and loving person." Depp, who said she would often emulate what her mom was wearing as a little girl, added that she also liked "watching her [mom] go onstage and sing for thousands of people, and just be so in her own zone and in touch with herself and her art."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actress also cringed over the social media "nepo[tism] baby" conversation, saying, "The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part."

She told the magazine that people on social media care more about actors having famous family members than casting directors do.

She said, "Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that."

She also said she hears the term used less often for men and that in others fields, like medicine for example, people wouldn’t say "you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP