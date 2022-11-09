Johnny Depp appears in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show

Johnny Depp made his controversial appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show on Wednesday.

Depp modeled Rihanna's men's collection as he walked through a forest. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was joined by a group of dancers as Outkast's "So Fresh, So Clean" played in the background.

"Savage X Fenty Vol. 4" was pre-taped and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

RIHANNA FACES BACKLASH FOR INCLUDING JOHNNY DEPP IN HER SAVAGE X FENTY FASHION SHOW

While several celebrities have walked for Rihanna before, Depp made history as the "first male to take part in this ‘star’ moment, previously done with Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu in past shows," a source previously told Fox News Digital.

Both Crawford and Badu were featured stars in the Vol. 3 show in 2021.

Following the news, many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Depp appearing in the show.

"Rihanna can't be serious? With all these beautiful and unproblematic men in Hollywood, and Johnny Depp is the one that appeals to you the most?" one user wrote on Twitter.

"Delete the Johnny Depp scene now if it ever existed," another user added.

AMBER HEARD FILES 16-POINT GROUNDS FOR APPEAL IN JOHNNY DEPP COURT BATTLE

However, some defended the decision.

"It amazes me how so many people could be manipulated by Amber Heard's lies," one user wrote. "You guys are beating a dead horse. The trial is OVER…Some of you didn't watch the trial and it shows."

Depp made headlines earlier this year during the defamation trial involving his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor originally sued Heard for defamation after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018 in which she characterized herself as a victim of domestic abuse. While she never named Depp specifically, the "Edward Scissorhands" star claimed that the op-ed negatively impacted his career.

During a weeks-long trial, a jury found that Heard defamed Depp, and he was awarded $10.35 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million from her countersuit after the jury found that Depp defamed the actress through his attorney.

Following the trial's conclusion, Heard's legal team filed an appellate brief listing 16 grounds for appeal.

According to documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the grounds of the appeal include "clear and convincing evidence" for actual malice and the court’s "failure" to invalidate the damages the court awarded after the jury found that both Depp and Heard defamed each other.

