‘Rebecca’ star Lily James says 'emotional turmoil' of character was a 'really difficult headspace' to live in

Lily James' character in the new Netflix movie "Rebecca" took a toll on the actress.

The 31-year-old revealed that the constant emotional turmoil she was under while playing the second Mrs. de Winter in the romantic drama caught up with her.

In the film, James' shy and modest character marries a wealthy older widower Maxim (Armie Hammer) who is hiding a secret about how his first wife died. When the newlyweds return back at his family's estate, Manderley, they are met by the housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas) whose loyalty still lies with Maxim's first wife, Rebecca de Winter.

Danvers undermines and gaslights James' character so much that the young woman contemplates suicide. The film is based on Daphne du Maurier's 1938 gothic novel, "Rebecca."

"It was a really difficult headspace and set to enter into it," James told Fox News while promoting the movie.

LILY JAMES TALKS 'CINDERELLA' WAISTLINE AS CRITICS CRY PHOTOSHOP

"But luckily everyone we were working with [was] amazing and hilarious and Armie [Hammer] is hilarious," she added. "[Director] Ben Wheatley's super relaxed and easy going and we had tons of rehearsals."

Thomas told Fox News she enjoyed portraying someone with more sinister motives.

"I think the villain is Mrs. Danvers because she turned a blind eye to what was really going on and she encouraged it," she said. "[Danvers is] very manipulative."

Although James isn't convinced that the "bad guy" is easily identifiable.

"I think what's interesting about this story is that [it] changes the whole way through...I wouldn't be able to say who the villain is at all. And it kind of depends on who you trust," she pointed out.

ARMIE HAMMER IS LIVING WITH FRIEND, WORKING IN CONSTRUCTION AMID SPLIT FROM WIFE

Meanwhile, Hammer leaned on the book's historical context to better inform him about his character.

"The historical context was really important, learning about the time, learning about the classes [in society], and learning about what it would be like to grow up in a house like that with a family like that. That was actually awesome," he told Fox News.

Plus, dressing in perfectly tailored 1930s period costumes didn't hurt, either.

"You stand different depending on what you wear," he explained. "I mean, whether it's a suit or a dress and heels or whatever, it's armor, right. It's something that you are projecting, something you're putting out there. And when you're doing a movie that takes place in a [different] period... when you're putting on those clothes and you're getting dressed in the morning, you're putting on all those buttons. It informs everything about what you're doing. So it was hugely important. And the clothes were awesome."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Rebecca" is currently streaming on Netflix.

Fox News' Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report.