“Like ISIS in Syria”: City Official Compares Firefighters to Terrorists

City official makes firefighters remove the American flag from firetrucks, claiming it makes them look like terrorists.

“They look like a bunch of yahoos. Like in the paper, like ISIS in Syria going to take over a city. I don’t think they need that big flag on the back of the truck. That’s not America to me. Those are a bunch of terrorists. So, I’m going to ask you to take the flag off that truck.” -Central Coventry Fire District Chairman Fred Gralinski of Rhode Island.

Read more: The Daily Caller

We call on firefighters across the nation to stand together against Chairman Gralinski’s disrespect of our national symbol.

SHOW YOUR PRIDE!

Monday, June 6th

6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

We invite all firefighters to join us on our plaza at W. 48th St. and 6th Ave. in New York City. Show up in uniform, bring your trucks, and wave the American flag with pride!

Firefighters are everyday heroes, serving the people of this country. FOX & Friends celebrates these heroes and their right to wave the American flag!

