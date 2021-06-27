Leslie Jordan on LGBTQ+ Pride: 'Being proud of who you are' a 'wonderful thing to celebrate'

Actor, singer, author and pandemic sensation Leslie Jordan joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" ahead of the annual NYC Pride parade Sunday — sharing his latest accomplishments and reflecting on the movement’s evolution.

The 66-year-old Emmy award-winning actor is coming out of quarantine with a new New York Times best-selling book, a new gospel album celebrating his Christian roots, and a renewed season of FOX’s 'Call Me Kat.'

"Give me a good pandemic, honey, and I flourish," Jordan told Fox News Media senior vice president Michael Tammero, who joined co-hosts, Pete Hegseth, Will Cain, and Rachel Campos-Duffy during NYC Pride Weekend.

Jordan "began lockdown in his native Tennessee and ended up a viral sensation," summed up Tammero, noting that his "frequent commiserating Instagram posts" boosted his following on the social media app from roughly 50,000 followers to almost 6 million.

While Leslie Jordan may now be a veritable social media influencer, he has long influenced the masses over the course of his 30-year-spanning career as an actor. Perhaps most notable for his role as socialite frenemy Beverly Leslie on NBC's hit show, Will & Grace, Jordan discussed the groundbreaking premise — and what it accomplished — during the interview.

"We laughed, we loved, and progress was made," Jordan said referring to the show's legacy, which is often credited with improving public opinion of the LGBTQ+ community.

Tammero also asked Jordan about his new hit book, 'How Y'all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived,' which the VP described as, in part, a "moving" account of the 80's AIDS crisis. Having been on the frontlines, Jordan was involved with AIDS Project Los Angeles, a non-profit organization with a mission "to achieve health care equity and promote well-being for the LGBT and other underserved communities and people living with and affected by HIV."



"I've always tried to keep my chin up and think about everything over the years," said Jordan. "'Look where you are today, your life is whole, your life is good.’"

In response to Tammero asking what Pride means to him, Jordan replied, "To me, Pride is about pride in yourself - being proud of who you are, what you are – being comfortable with who you are, what you are - it's a celebration of that. And that's a wonderful thing to celebrate."

While Jordan is a proud gay man, he is also a proud Christian. Promoting his new gospel album, Company's Comin,' Jordan made his first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry - singing hymns from his childhood, and celebrating his Baptist upbringing.