Leslie Jordan: My cellmate was Robert Downey Jr.

Actor Leslie Jordan discussed his time in jail and how he walked in to find his cell mate was Robert Downey Jr. after drunk driving on "Gutfeld!"

LESLIE JORDAN: I've done some unfortunate incarcerations.

Kat Timpf: Who was your cellmate?

LESLIE JORDAN: Robert Downey, Jr. Seriously. I walked in and sat down, and there he was. And then years later, I showed up, and he had forgotten. I was on the Ally McBeal show with everybody, Calista Flockhart and Ellen DeGeneres, her wife, Portia de Rossi and Lucy Liu and all of them and Robert walked in and he looked at me and said, Do I know you? And I said to him, Zip it. And he said what? And I said, zip it. I said, We were in jail together.

