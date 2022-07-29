Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Leslie Jordan: My cellmate was Robert Downey Jr.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Actor Leslie Jordan shares his story with Gutfeld and guests of when he was in jail with Robert Downey Jr. after drunk driving on ‘Gutfeld!’

Actor Leslie Jordan discussed his time in jail and how he walked in to find his cell mate was Robert Downey Jr. after drunk driving on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: SOMETIMES THE LEFT HAS TO ‘MAKE UP’ HATE

LESLIE JORDAN: I've done some unfortunate incarcerations.

Kat Timpf: Who was your cellmate? 

LESLIE JORDAN: Robert Downey, Jr. Seriously. I walked in and sat down, and there he was. And then years later, I showed up, and he had forgotten. I was on the Ally McBeal show with everybody, Calista Flockhart and Ellen DeGeneres, her wife, Portia de Rossi and Lucy Liu and all of them and Robert walked in and he looked at me and said, Do I know you? And I said to him, Zip it. And he said what? And I said, zip it. I said, We were in jail together.

This article was written by Fox News staff.