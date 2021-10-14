Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing.

The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.

Klum donned a black Dolce & Gabbana dress with a skirt made of Swarovski crystals while Seal went for a more traditional look in a black suit.

Klum's mom, model Heidi Klum, was married to Seal from 2004 to 2012. Seal adopted the star's daughter in 2009 after her biological father, Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, was absent from her childhood.

Heidi and Seal went on to have three biological children together: sons Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and daughter Lou, 11.

In an interview with US Weekly, the "Kiss From a Rose" singer admitted co-parenting "can be challenging" and "requires teamwork."

Seal added, "If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it’s really easy and that’s not a real challenge at all," but, "you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

Klum has been following in her famous mom's footsteps. She's walked in a number of fashion shows this fall including Dolce & Gabbana and appeared on the January/February 2021 issue of Vogue Germany.

The former Victoria's Secret model, 48, previously revealed what modeling advice she gave to her daughter before entering into the industry.

"She’s doing the things I was always dreaming to do!," Heidi told People magazine. "I said to her, ‘At the end of the day, you have to be happy with yourself.’ And don’t do anything you don’t want to do. It’s okay to say no."

Klum told the outlet that she was happy to be emulating her famous mother.

"I always wanted to do what my mum does. I always wanted to be a model," she said. "During the shoot, I thought the whole time about how crazy and surreal it is, that I'm actually exactly where she was 20 years ago. It is an incredible honor for me to celebrate my birthday with you."