LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian celebrate 'awkward' Easter with Brandi Glanville

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian celebrated Easter with his ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, which was awkward 1 but not for why you'd think.

Rimes, 36, posted a selfie with Cibrian, 45, Glanville, 46, and Cibrian and Glanville's sons, 15-year-old Mason and 12-year-old Jake.

"Happy Easter LovEs! Our awkward family Easter 🐣 photo/Christmas card?! Lol," the "Blue" singer wrote. "Today has been a wonderful day. Many blessings to your family from all of us!"

She added, "#easter #happyeaster#easter2019 #family#ifyoudonthavesomethingnicetosaypleasemoveon."

Rimes was also quick to clarify, "*awkward - the way we are standing, not that we are all together. Not awkward at all. #clarity."

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star also posted a photo from Easter, hers of Jake and Cibrian, writing, "Happy Easter hanging with the fam in the Bu, I can’t believe how much Jake looks like his dad!!!"

Glanville, Cibrian and Rimes all get along now, but it took a while to get there.

Glanville and Cibrian divorced in 2009 after he embarked on an affair with Rimes while they filmed the Lifetime movie "Northern Lights." Cibrian and Rimes married in 2011.

Rimes and Glanville feuded for nearly a decade before calling a truce in spring 2018.

Glanville previously explained that she and Rimes had it out at a birthday party for one of her sons and decided to at least be civil with one another.

"I always say if you can’t beat them, join them," Glanville said. "She’s always going to post family photos, she’s always gonna say ‘my boys,’ she’s always gonna do that and I just have to accept it or I can continue to fight with her, which I don’t want to do."

