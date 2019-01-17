Brandi Glanville shows off nearly bare behind for 10-year challenge

Brandi Glanville made sure her 10-year challenge got the attention she appeared to desperately crave.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star posted a snap of her rear end in a thong with a similar photo in the background from a decade earlier.

"Ok so I’ve had 2 kids butt here is my #10yearchallenge after one kid upper right and after 2 kids & a decade now," she captioned the NSFW-snap on Wednesday.

While most of the responses to the post were supportive, not all of Glanville's followers were impressed.

"Your son follows you. i don’t think he wants to see his mothers butt," one wrote.

"But is this necessary your face is so beautiful," another commented.

Another advised, "@brandiglanville you need counseling."

The 46-year-old mother of two didn't take kindly to the criticism.

"I don't understand the problem with me as a mother of 2 in her mid 40’s posting a non pornographic picture of my a—," she tweeted Wednesday night.

"Wow the MEANGIRL backlash is REAL!!! I'm a mom& a sexual person," she continued, "Im not dead & I'm proud of my body-Haters get over it."