Lea Michele honors Cory Monteith of anniversary of his death

By Jaclyn Hendricks | New York Post
Cory Monteith will always live in Lea Michele‘s heart.

On Saturday, the “Glee” actress paid tribute to her late boyfriend and former co-star on the sixth anniversary of his death, posting a scenic snap on Twitter with a touching caption.

“The light always remains,” Michele, 32, wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Monteith, who started dating Michele in 2012, died a year later on July 13 from a deadly combination of alcohol and heroin. He was 31 years old.

In 2016, Michele revealed a permanent tribute to her former love with a “Finn” tattoo, recognizing Monteith’s character from “Glee.”

Earlier this week, the special ink was on full display after Michele shared photos from a bikini photo shoot.

This isn’t the first time Michele has honored Monteith with a sweet tribute. Last year, the “Scream Queens” star, who married Zandy Reich in March, posted a similar sentiment online.

Cory Monteith and Lea Michele co-starred in "Glee" and were a couple in real life. Monteith died of a drug overdose in July 2013. (Courtesy of FOX)

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains,” she wrote in July 2018.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.