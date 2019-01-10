Latin trap artist Kevin Fret dead at 24

Kevin Fret, a Puerto Rican-born trap artist, has died Thursday, local reports and police said. He was 24.

The singer was shot while riding on a motorcycle in Santurce, a district of San Juan early Thursday, police said, according to The New York Times. Police are searching for another man who fled the scene.

CBS News correspondent David Begnaud tweeted the singer was the “22nd person to die this year in gun violence on the island.”

Police did not release the name of the man shot but his manager Eduardo Rodriguez, confirmed Fret's death to Billboard.

“Kevin was an artistic soul, a big-hearted dreamer. His passion was music, and still had a lot to do," Rodriguez said in a statement. "This violence must stop. There are no words that describe the feeling we have and the pain that causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to go. We must all unite in these difficult times, and ask for much peace for our beloved Puerto Rico.”

Fret gained popularity in Puerto Rico and dubbed himself the first openly gay Latin trap artist.

“I’m going to act like I don’t give a d--- about what anybody has to say, with my blonde hair, my black nails, showing my stomach, glittery from head to toe,” Fret told Paper magazine in an interview published in April. “Young gay guys or young lesbians … are looking at me now like a role model, like wow, if he did it, and he don’t care what anybody else has to say, I can do it.”

The singer rose to popularity with his 2018 single “Soy Asi.” In June, he was charged with battery after he allegedly got into a fight with a man in Miami, NBC Miami reported.

Fret's death comes as after the island's top FBI official, Special Agent in Charge Douglas Leff, said Puerto Rico was facing a "crisis of violence," CBS News reported.