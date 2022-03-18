Late 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' parents in Kyiv preparing ‘for the worst,’ her husband says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' family is in Kyiv preparing "for the worst," according to her husband Matthew Hutchins.

Matthew shared the news about Hutchins' parents on his personal Twitter account on Friday.

"Halyna's sister, Svetlana, made it safely from Kyiv to Romania with her 3 yr old daughter and will continue onward to Western Europe," he wrote. "Parents stayed in Kyiv to prepare for the worst. Mother, Olga, still working as nurse at the hospital where has worked for 30+ years."

On March 7, a little over a week after Russia invaded the country, Matthew stated that Halyna's "family is trapped" due to the "danger of travel."

"Ukrainian refugees need humanitarian corridors," he wrote. "Halyna’s family is trapped in Kyiv because of the danger of travel. Her mother continues to work in the hospital where she has been a nurse for over a decade because her country needs her, but also because they cannot leave safely."

Halyna died on the set of "Rust" on Oct. 21 after a gun actor Alec Baldwin was holding discharged.

Attorneys have since filed a wrongful death lawsuit, on behalf of Matthew and the couple's son, against Baldwin, producers and others.

Her husband Matthew has been sharing his stance on the Russia-Ukraine war on his Twitter as well. He called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine and urged China to step up.

"Ukraine needs a no-fly zone," he wrote. "China needs to step up and do what NATO cannot. Chinese intervention to guarantee both sides will stay out of the sky and not use rocket bombardment of ground forces would boost China's global standing and save face for Vladimir Putin."

He later added, "Ukraine's defenders are inspiring the world with their bravery. Keep telling the truth about Putin's invasion and atrocities. Support refugees and the territorial defense with aid and any intervention possible to protect the Ukrainian citizens and their independence."

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. after recognizing the independence of two separatist regions in the country. He labeled the attack a "special military mission."

The invasion has prompted over three million people to flee Ukraine, according to the United Nations.