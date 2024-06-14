Go Back
  • Published
    19 Images

    Sydney Sweeney kicks off summer of fun in Florida: PHOTOS

    Sydney Sweeney is taking advantage of living in an oceanfront Florida mansion, enjoying a day of water sports with her friends and fiancé.

  • Swweney took advantage of her private pool, located on her new beachfront property.
    Sydney Sweeney takes advantage of her private pool, located on her new beachfront property.
  • Sydney Sweeney and her friends at her house.
    Sweeney moved into her oceanfront mansion in Florida earlier this month and has wasted no time in enjoying all it has to offer.
  • Sydney Sweeney on the back of a jet ski
    In addition to a heated pool, jacuzzi and a perfect lounge deck, Sweeney's new home gives her every opportunity to enjoy an array of water sports.
  • Sydney Sweeney enjoyed some fun in the sun with her friends.
    Sweeney enjoys some fun in the sun with her friends.
  • Sweeney and her dog took a ride on the paddle board together.
    Sweeney and her dog take a ride on a paddleboard together.
  • Sweeney wore a black bathing suit with white flowers on it for some summer fun.
    Sweeney wears a black bathing suit with white flowers on it for some summer fun.
  • Sweeney showed off her curves while docking her paddleboard in front of her house.
    Sweeney shows off her curves while docking her paddleboard in front of her house.
  • Safety first! Sweeney made sure her life vest was securely fastened before hopping on a jet ski.
    Safety first! Sweeney makes sure her life vest is securely fastened before hopping on a jet ski.
  • Sweeney and her friend were all smiles as they rode on a jet ski.
    Sweeney and her friend are all smiles as they ride on a jet ski.
  • Sweeney took some time to relax with her dog while on a paddleboard.
    Sweeney relaxes while on a paddleboard with her dog.
  • Sweeney excitedly approaches a jet ski, with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, looking on.
    Sweeney excitedly approaches a jet ski while her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, looks on.
  • Sydney Sweeney on the back of a jet ski, pulling a rope
    Sweeney gets in on the action, pulling her friend on a banana float while sitting on the back of a jet ski.
  • Sweeney gave her dog some love, as they both lounged on the paddleboard.
    Sweeney gives her dog some love as they both lounge on a paddleboard.
  • Sweeney covered up with black linen pants, opting to carry her shoes as she walks back to her home.
    Sweeney covers up with black linen pants, opting to carry her shoes as she walks back to her home.
  • The "Euphoria" actress sat on an inflatable banana with her friend, as another pulled them along the water with a jet ski.
    The "Euphoria" actress sits on an inflatable banana with her friend as another pulls them along the water with a jet ski.
  • The "White Lotus" star gets ready to jet as she mounts a jet ski.
    The "White Lotus" star gets ready to jet as she hops on a jet ski.
  • Sweeney walks from her home to the jet skis.
    Sweeney walks from her home to the jet skis.
  • Sydney Sweeney and her friend on an inflatable banana
    Aside from the outdoor benefits, the interior of the home also offers many benefits.
  • Sydney Sweeney walking back to her house in a bikini
    The 7,720-square foot home features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a gym, game room, gourmet kitchen and more.
