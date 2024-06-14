Move Back
Sydney Sweeney kicks off summer of fun in Florida: PHOTOS
Sydney Sweeney is taking advantage of living in an oceanfront Florida mansion, enjoying a day of water sports with her friends and fiancé.
Sydney Sweeney takes advantage of her private pool, located on her new beachfront property.
Sweeney moved into her oceanfront mansion in Florida earlier this month and has wasted no time in enjoying all it has to offer.
In addition to a heated pool, jacuzzi and a perfect lounge deck, Sweeney's new home gives her every opportunity to enjoy an array of water sports.
Sweeney enjoys some fun in the sun with her friends.
Sweeney and her dog take a ride on a paddleboard together.
Sweeney wears a black bathing suit with white flowers on it for some summer fun.
Sweeney shows off her curves while docking her paddleboard in front of her house.
Safety first! Sweeney makes sure her life vest is securely fastened before hopping on a jet ski.
Sweeney and her friend are all smiles as they ride on a jet ski.
Sweeney relaxes while on a paddleboard with her dog.
Sweeney excitedly approaches a jet ski while her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, looks on.
Sweeney gets in on the action, pulling her friend on a banana float while sitting on the back of a jet ski.
Sweeney gives her dog some love as they both lounge on a paddleboard.
Sweeney covers up with black linen pants, opting to carry her shoes as she walks back to her home.
The "Euphoria" actress sits on an inflatable banana with her friend as another pulls them along the water with a jet ski.
The "White Lotus" star gets ready to jet as she hops on a jet ski.
Sweeney walks from her home to the jet skis.
Aside from the outdoor benefits, the interior of the home also offers many benefits.
The 7,720-square foot home features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a gym, game room, gourmet kitchen and more.
