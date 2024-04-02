'90210' star Ian Ziering says it’s 'tough' to keep kids grounded in today’s ‘environment’

"Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Ian Ziering may have made his debut in Hollywood years ago, but he's finding it difficult to keep his two daughters "grounded" in today's world.

Ziering, who shares two daughters with ex-wife Erin Ludwig, told Fox News Digital at the Los Angeles Mission x Easter Celebration Sunday raising children in a digital world has its flaws.

"Oh brother, it's tough in this environment, keeping young girls grounded," he explained. "Keeping any child grounded is very challenging with the social media and the fragmented television landscape where they can watch content on their watch if they wanted to."

Ian explained he can't control what his daughters see online, but he can try to help put it into context for them.

IAN ZIERING, ‘BEVERLY HILLS, 90210’ ALUM, INVOLVED IN BRAWL WITH BIKERS: REPORT

"It's tough. You know, every level's got a different devil. For me, it's just about putting things into context. I can't stop them or shield them from what they're exposed to. There's no way.

WATCH: '90210' star Ian Ziering says Hollywood makes it 'tough' to keep kids grounded

"I can put it into context, and I think that's where I'll do the best I can. And then, ultimately, their mom and I, hopefully we've done a good enough job that when they are on their own, they'll be able to make good decisions, smart decisions that will help put them in a situation where they can go on and prosper and encourage others to do the same," Ziering continued.

Ian says if his daughters, Mia and Penna, wish to follow in their father's footsteps and pursue a career in the entertainment industry, he will make sure they have a "Plan B."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"My little one, Penna, she's very dramatic," he said. "She loves being part of school plays. If that lends itself to a career in the entertainment industry, then I'll support it."

Ziering said his oldest daughter, Mia, is different from her younger sister.

"My other one, Mia, she likes music. She likes architecture. Completely different skill set," he said. "Whatever she likes, I'll support it, but regardless of what they choose, I'm going to make sure they have a Plan B."

Ian spoke to Fox News Digital at the Los Angeles Mission's Easter Sunday celebration March 29. The actor was preparing meals for the homeless with his two daughters, Denise Richards and Nick Cannon.

Ziering considers his act of service as spending "some of the celebrity capital" he's earned over his career.

WATCH: '90210' star Ian Ziering believes it's 'important' to give back

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think it's important to give back. If I wasn't a celebrity, I would probably still be here. I'm really not comfortable with that title," he said. "But acknowledging that, this is a pretty good way to be a role model for some, an inspiration for others. Show them that living a life of service, even just a little giving back, is so rewarding. It's so noble, and it means so much to others who are receiving."

Ziering said having his daughters with him on the holiday showed them "gratitude, empathy and appreciation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a great experience for a lot of reasons," Ian said. "I think everyone should get involved."