Jelly Roll admits he's gotten staph infections from 'bad tattoos': 'I learned nothing'

Jelly Roll has made some questionable decisions.

The rising country music superstar is notably covered in tattoos, including ones on his face and neck. In an interview with Howard Stern, Jelly Roll confessed that some of his tattoos were done in such unhygienic conditions that he developed staph infections.

He told Stern that he'd tried to get a tattoo on his face when he was younger, but the artist turned him away, and it wasn't until after he got a face tattoo while in jail that other artists agreed to work in the area.

Stern pointed out that getting tattoos while incarcerated must be unhygienic, to which Jelly Roll quickly agreed.

"I've gotten staph infections from bad tattoos," he said. "I learned nothing. You talk about bull-headed. And I still went back to the same guy that gave me the staph infection!"

"It's crazy what you'll do," he added. "It's next-level crazy."

The conversation began when Stern referenced a GQ interview Jelly Roll did earlier this year in which he said, "I regret 98% of these tattoos, 97, almost all of them. Like core philosophies are rooted in my life when I was 17 and now I'm 40, I'm like, 'What the f--- was I thinking?'"

He said he "hated them all."

Stern asked if he regretted the tattoos on his face, and he said, "That's probably one of the few I'd keep. I love my cross, I love my slash. It's these …" he trailed off, holding up his arms.

He switched up the conversation a bit to share some wisdom he said no one gave him, saying, "We'll spend $300 on a pair of f---ing shoes that will go bad in six months or we'll lose them. But as soon as a motherf---er wants $400 an hour to tattoo, we're out. $1,000 an hour, no way."

The "Son of a Sinner" singer added, "I have a tattoo on my arm that I gave somebody a quarter sack of bad weed for. And it looks like a quarter sack of bad weed tattoo."

He said that the tattoos on his arm look "decent" because there are so many of them clustered together, but if someone were to take a closer look, they'd be able to tell "these suck bad."

"It's just bad art," he confessed. "There's no other way to say it."