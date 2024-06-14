Expand / Collapse search
Goldie Hawn's L.A. home subject of multiple break-ins, Rob Schneider calls Will Smith 'liar' and 'fraud'

Kate Winslet didn't love kissing Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Titanic,' Billy Ray Cyrus files for annulment of marriage with wife Firerose.

A split image of Goldie Hawn and Rob Schneider

Goldie Hawn's home was broken into twice in 4 months, Rob Schneider criticizes Will Smith while discussing Chris Rock Oscars slap. (Getty Images)

'LA IS TERRIBLE' - Goldie Hawn says 'LA is terrible' after becoming victim to multiple home break-ins in 4-month span.

'HE'S A LIAR' - Rob Schneider calls Will Smith a 'liar' and a 'fraud' while discussing 2022 Oscars slap.

'A NIGHTMARE' - ‘Titanic’ star Kate Winslet says kissing Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t ‘all it’s cracked up to be.'

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from Titanic

Winslet joked kissing DiCaprio during the filming of "Titanic" wasn't great. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

ACHY BREAKY HEART- Billy Ray Cyrus files for annulment alleging inappropriate marital conduct after 7-month marriage.

TOUGH PILL TO SWALLOW - Amanda Kloots shares ‘huge medical bill’ from Nick Cordero's hospital stay, ventilator cost $3,000 daily.

'ON THIN ICE' - King Charles, Prince William 'shunning' Prince Harry after royal attempted to make amends: expert.

'SKIN AND BONES' - Kristin Cavallari says she was 'skin and bones,' got down to 102 lbs. during 'unhappy' marriage to Jay Cutler.

Kristin Cavallari in a white strapless dress soft smiles on the carpet

Kristin Cavallari said she went down to 102 lbs during marriage to Jay Cutler. (Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images)

'FRIGGIN' AWFUL MISTAKE' - Elizabeth Taylor ‘never loved’ Eddie Fisher, regretted marrying singer after affair.

'UNFORTUNATE' TIMING - Jesse Plemons denies Ozempic caused dramatic weight loss.

ALL EYES ON SAJAK - Pat Sajak's next gig comes with 'intact' reputation, 'he'll always draw eyeballs': expert.

A photo of Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak moves on from "Wheel of Fortune" with reputation intact. (Getty Images)

