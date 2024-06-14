Goldie Hawn's L.A. home subject of multiple break-ins, Rob Schneider calls Will Smith 'liar' and 'fraud'

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here .

'LA IS TERRIBLE' - Goldie Hawn says 'LA is terrible' after becoming victim to multiple home break-ins in 4-month span.

'HE'S A LIAR' - Rob Schneider calls Will Smith a 'liar' and a 'fraud' while discussing 2022 Oscars slap.

'A NIGHTMARE' - ‘Titanic’ star Kate Winslet says kissing Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t ‘all it’s cracked up to be.'

ACHY BREAKY HEART- Billy Ray Cyrus files for annulment alleging inappropriate marital conduct after 7-month marriage.

TOUGH PILL TO SWALLOW - Amanda Kloots shares ‘huge medical bill’ from Nick Cordero's hospital stay, ventilator cost $3,000 daily.

'ON THIN ICE' - King Charles, Prince William 'shunning' Prince Harry after royal attempted to make amends: expert.

'SKIN AND BONES' - Kristin Cavallari says she was 'skin and bones,' got down to 102 lbs. during 'unhappy' marriage to Jay Cutler.

'FRIGGIN' AWFUL MISTAKE' - Elizabeth Taylor ‘never loved’ Eddie Fisher, regretted marrying singer after affair.

'UNFORTUNATE' TIMING - Jesse Plemons denies Ozempic caused dramatic weight loss.

ALL EYES ON SAJAK - Pat Sajak's next gig comes with 'intact' reputation, 'he'll always draw eyeballs': expert.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube