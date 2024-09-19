Lainey Wilson was spit on during a concert: 'I made eye contact with' it

Lainey Wilson chose to keep it "rolling" after a concertgoer spit on her during a show last year.

During an interview with "Taste of Country Nights, on Demand," the Grammy Award winner recalled the moment she "made eye contact with the spit" as it soared through the air at her.

"Last year, when we were on our headlining tour, when we were just on a club tour, somebody spit on me, on stage," Wilson told the outlet. "I thought about gettin' down there and findin' whoever it was, but I didn't. I kept rolling. I just kept rolling."

A lot went through the country star's head during that moment.

"First of all, I was like, 'Why in the world would you buy a ticket and then go spit on somebody?'" she said. "But, also, there's some mean people in the world. Also, they could have just been drunk and just being silly."

"I saw it coming through the air. It was like I made eye contact with the spit, and it just lands on me and I'm just like, (sings) 'I got a heart like a truck.' That's how I felt." — Lainey Wilson

The "weirdest" part for Wilson was watching the spit approaching her.

"I saw it coming through the air. It was like I made eye contact with the spit, and it just lands on me, and I'm just like, (sings) 'I got a heart like a truck.' That's how I felt," she explained.

This is not the first time Wilson has dealt with an unexpected situation at a show. In July, the star had a wardrobe malfunction onstage and split her pants.

Before changing her outfit, Wilson joked, "Y'all just about got a real show. A real show!"

In typical Wilson fashion, she continued on with her performance but was thankful her team behind her caught the rip in her pants before her fans did.

"You can't make that up! I'd have never known had my people back here not seen it," Wilson said. "There's a first time for everything, and I'm glad it was y'all that I split my pants wide open in front of."

Wilson is on her Whirlwind Tour for her latest album. The release of her new album comes a full decade after Wilson released her debut record. The country music star told The Associated Press her latest project represents how her journey in Nashville has been — a "whirlwind."

"It’s been a journey," she told the outlet. "I’ve been in Nashville for 13 years, and I tell people … I’m like, ‘It feels like I got there yesterday,’ but I also feel like I’ve been there my whole life."

