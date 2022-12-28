'Laguna Beach' star Jason Wahler's 18-month-old son back home after spending Christmas in hospital

"Laguna Beach" star Jason Wahler’s 18-month-old son returned home on Monday after spending Christmas in the hospital, his wife wrote on Instagram.

"Well not the Christmas we were expecting," Ashley Wahler posted along with a photo of their son Wyatt holding a teddy bear in a hospital crib with an oxygen tube in his nose.

She added that what they thought was a normal cold turned out to be pneumonia, which they realized after he became lethargic with a high fever on Christmas morning.

"Turns out he has an pneumonia so we ended up spending the night at the children’s hospital continuing to give him oxygen for his breathing," she wrote. "This guy is a trooper!!!! He was so brave and the children’s hospital was above and beyond even giving us our very own tree to decorate."

She added "Nothing could stop our joy even if it meant staying in the hospital for the night. Wyatt is back home now and on the mend with lots of snuggles. Thank you everyone for your prayers and support."

Wyatt was born in June 2021. The couple also share daughter Delilah, 5.

On Wednesday, Ashley praise her "sweet loving and caring husband" for the ninth anniversary, adding "I am so grateful we met in that club 12 years ago. You complete me. You are my soulmate and best friend. I love the life we have created for each other."

Jason Wahler, who once dated Lauren Conrad, first appeared on the reality series "Laguna Beach" in 2005 and has also appeared on "The Hills," most recently in the 2019 revival "New Beginnings."