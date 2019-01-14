Lady Gaga leaves Critics’ Choice Awards to say goodbye to dying horse

Lady Gaga’s Sunday night was filled with happy and sad tears.

The “A Star is Born” actress revealed on Instagram she left the Critics’ Choice Awards after learning her beloved pet horse Arabella was dying. Gaga won best song for “Shallow” and best actress for her role in “A Star is Born” at the awards show earlier in the night.

“I am so honored and blessed to have won both Best Song and Best Actress alongside Glenn Close this evening. My heart is exploding with pride. But it saddens me to say that just after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying,” Gaga wrote in an Instagram post that included a photo of her riding the horse from her “Vanity Fair Italy” shoot.

“I am rushing to her now to say goodbye. Her name means ‘yield to prayer,’” Gaga continued. “She is and was a beautiful horse. Our souls and spirits were one. When she was in pain, so was I. I will never forget the moments we shared.”

She recalled enjoying long hikes, galloping through canyons and feeding cookies to Arabella.

“She will forever be a part of me. I am so very sad. But I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of heaven to open for you. I love you,” Gaga wrote.

Her last line — “Girl, where do you think you’re goin?” — referenced her song “Joanne,” which was inspired by the death of her aunt Joanne Germanotta in 1974.

Gaga previously spoke about her passion for horses and how much she loved her Arabian mane.

“While out there [in California], I developed a special connection to horses. It began when my record label gave me a horse for my birthday: an Arabian mare named Arabella. I had never taken a horse-riding lesson. I literally did not know how to ride a horse. But I just grabbed her by the mane and rode her bareback,” she told V magazine in August 2017.

The singer said Arabella was “so well-trained” that she “stepped to the side to collect” her when Gaga almost fell off.

Gaga gave a tearful speech after she won the 2019 Critics’ Choice Award for best actress in a tie with Glenn Close.

“I’m so honored by this. I went to places in my mind and in my heart that I did not know existed…this is a tremendous honor,” she said while wiping away tears. “I feel recognized not just for my performance but for the inner work it took in the creation of this character.”