Lady A cancels Minnesota festival gig after bandmember gets appendicitis

Country trio Lady A was forced to pull out of a music festival in Minnesota on Saturday night after one of the members got appendicitis.

Band members Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday morning, apologizing for the last-minute cancellation.

"After such a long wait, there isn’t much that could keep us from our fans," the group wrote in a message posted to their 2.3 million fans on Twitter. "Unfortunately, Charles [Kelley] has appendicitis, so we’re sorry to say we won’t be with you in Minnesota and Lakefront Music Fest tonight."

The band said that Kelley, a lead vocalist and guitarist, was in "good hands and we’re continuing to pray for his recovery."

Scott is another lead vocalist and Haywood is a guitarist and pianist.

"The minute he is cleared by his doctors," the band added, "we will be back on the road to see y’all. We appreciate your understanding."

The band had been slated as a headliner along with Styx and Cheap Trick, who both performed Friday night, at the outdoor festival in Prior Lake about 20 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie were asked to perform extended sets at the festival after the schedule change Saturday night, according to FOX 9 in Minnesota.

Lady A, who changed their name from Lady Antebellum last year, is known for songs like "Downtown," "Our Kind of Love" and "Dancin’ Away With My Heart."

The band released their ninth studio album "What a Song Can do (Chapter One)" on June 25 and the band is scheduled to start their "What a Song Can Do Tour" on July 29.