Kristin Chenoweth explains her viral NSFW 'Celebrity Family Feud' answer

Kristin Chenoweth is explaining what happened when she shared her now viral answer on an episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" in August.

Chenoweth, a guest on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," told the host, "I don’t know what’s wrong with me when I get nervous," explaining her answer.

The star, 54, shocked host Steve Harvey when she gave an NSFW answer to a question. The "Bewitched" actress buzzed in first when Harvey asked, "After the lips, what is your favorite part of a man to kiss?"

"It rhymes with heinous," Chenoweth responded, although the ABC game show beeped out the word. "I'm sorry," the actress immediately said. "I'm a good Christian girl, forgive me."

"You go stand right over there, young lady. You stay right over there, young lady," Harvey told Chenoweth as he directed her back over to her family. "Nicest woman I've ever met."

Over a month after she appeared on the game show, Chenoweth reflected on the moment. "Why couldn’t I have said cheek, arm, forehead?" she pleaded to Hudson.

Chenoweth shared that her family is as embarrassed as she is. "My dad and mom feel like they can’t go to church anymore," Chenoweth joked to Hudson.

The actress shared that the only reason she appeared on the game show was because it was for charity, and she will "never be on ‘Family Feud’ again."

Harvey previously explained what leads to viral answers on the game show in an interview with People magazine.

"Pure, high-level, unintentional ignorance," he told the outlet. "That's what it is."

"You're going to go viral if you give me that high-level unintentional shot of ignorance," Harvey explained. "But every viral moment that's ever happened on the show – I knew it, I recognized it. I tell people all the time: 'You're going to be on YouTube.' I know the moments."

Harvey began hosting "Family Feud" in 2010. He also hosts "Celebrity Family Feud," which first aired in 2015.

