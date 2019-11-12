What Kristen Stewart thinks about ex Robert Pattinson's new 'Batman' role

Kristen Stewart is still Robert Pattinson's number one fan after all these years!

In a recent interview with Fandango, along with "Charlie's Angels" costars Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, the three played a game where they take turns asking each other questions from random notecards.

One of Stewart's questions sparked a debate about Batman, who will be portrayed by her ex-boyfriend in the upcoming 2021 film, "The Batman."

“The Angels have a fun Batman debate in the film. We’re putting you on the spot: Who do you think is the best Batman?” Stewart read.

“Robert Pattinson, yet to find out,” the "Twilight" star responded. “I have all the faith in that.”

She also praised the decision to cast Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman alongside Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

“Literally, she already is Catwoman,” Stewart said

“I completely agree. Him and Zoë Kravitz, who basically was born to play that role,” Scott said.

"I cannot wait to see that. I’ve known those guys for a long time, obviously," the "Panic Room" actress added.

Stewart admitted to looking forward to hearing Pattinson's take on the superhero’s distinct voice.

“I can’t wait to hear Rob be like, ‘I’m Batman,’ ” she stated.

Back in September, Stewart told Variety that she's happy for his new role in the upcoming movie.

“I feel like he’s the only guy who could play that part,” she revealed. "I am so happy for him…I’m very, very happy about that.”

Pattinson, 33, and Stewart, 29, dated on-and-off for four years after meeting on the set of "Twilight." The duo broke up for good in 2013 after Stewart was caught in an affair with director Rupert Sanders.

Pattinson is currently dating Suki Waterhouse, privately and out of the public's eye. Stewart, who came out as bisexual in 2017, has been linked to multiple women since her split from her ex.

She’s currently dating Dylan Meyer and has recently revealed that she plans to marry her one day.

Stewart's new action comedy film, "Charlie's Angels" is coming out to theaters on November 15.