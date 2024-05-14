Expand / Collapse search
Lindsay Lohan transforms from 'Mean Girl' to mom, King Charles having problems evicting Prince Andrew: experts

Tom Brady's roast burns Kim Kardashian and Ben Affleck, Meghan Markle gets heat for her outfit

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Lindsay Lohan in a silver stringy dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars party split Prince Andrew and King Charles both in black speaking to each other

Lindsay Lohan has come a long way from her starring role in "Mean Girls," now saying her most rewarding role is being a mother. King Charles' relationship with Prince Andrew continues to be challenged regarding his living situation. (Getty Images)

'MEAN GIRL' TO MOM - Lindsay Lohan: From 'Mean Girl' to finding 'greatest joy' as a new mom. Continue reading here…

ROYAL PARIAH - King Charles struggles to evict Prince Andrew as disgraced royal's home is in 'total disrepair': experts. Continue reading here…

Photo illustration of Tom Brady knocking a drink back and Ben Affleck and Kim Kardashian at the podium telling jokes at his roast

Tom Brady wasn't the only famous face to walk away with some serious burns from his Netflix roast. (Netflix/Getty Images)

NOBODY'S SAFE - Tom Brady's roast burns Kim Kardashian, Ben Affleck in aftermath of brutal Netflix special. Continue reading here…

'GROSS' RUMOR - The Mamas & The Papas singer Mama Cass' daughter debunks 'gross' rumor about famous mom. Continue reading here…

BOLD STATEMENT - Meghan Markle stirs controversy during Nigeria trip by wearing dress called 'Windsor.' Continue reading here…

Susan Backlinie in a light teal sweater smiles for a photo

Susan Backlinie, famous for being the first victim in "Jaws," passed away in her home after suffering a heart attack.  (Bobby Bank/Getty Images))

'VERY UNEXPECTED' - Susan Backlinie, first victim in 'Jaws' film, dead at 77. Continue reading here…

SPELLBOUND - 'Blue Bloods' star Tom Selleck shares who left him starstruck. Continue reading here…

BABY BOMBSHELL - Taylor Swift fan at Paris concert causes uproar after leaving baby on the floor of venue. Continue reading here…

'CAN'T BLAME HER' - Chris Pratt shares wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's 'hall pass.' Continue reading here…

split of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

New court documents obtained by Fox News Digital reveal the alleged lengths Angelina Jolie went to to keep her kids away from their father, Brad Pitt. (Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images / David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)

FIGHT CLUB - Angelina Jolie accused of sabotaging Brad Pitt's relationship with their kids amid winery battle. Continue reading here…

