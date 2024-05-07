ACM Awards 2024: What you need to know about the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, one of country music’s biggest nights, will be live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Many incredible country artists are up for nomination this year. Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson are all nominated for entertainer of the year.

Wallen's nominations come amid legal troubles for the singer. Following an incident in which he allegedly threw a chair from a Nashville, Tennessee, rooftop bar, he was arrested and charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one of disorderly conduct, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

As the night for stunning performances and exciting awards nears, here is what you should know about the star-studded 2024 ACM Awards.

Details of the event:

Thursday, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CDT / 5 p.m. PDT

Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Available to stream for free on Prime Video

Who is hosting the ACM awards?

Reba McEntire will host the ACM Award show for the 17th time. She is coming close to a record for most times hosting an award show, currently held by Bob Hope.

As a long-time host, she is also a frequent recipient of awards in numerous categories. In 1994, she took home the revered ACM entertainer of the year award.

This year, she will host the award show and showcase her talent as she performs on stage.

ACM Awards 2024 nominees

Luke Combs is the most nominated star of the night with eight nominations, including entertainer of the year and male artist of the year. Other nominees for entertainer of the year include Stapleton, Johnson, Jelly Roll, Brown, Wilson and Wallen.

Megan Moroney has the most nominations for a female artist with six, including female artist of the year. Wallen also has six nominations.

Tracy Chapman received her first ACM nomination for "Fast Car," which was originally released in 1988.

Nominees for album of the year include Combs, Stapleton, Johnson, Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini.

Who is performing during the award show?

Attendees and viewers can look forward to the incredible performances of Johnson, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett. Jason Aldean, Wilson, Stapleton, Jelly Roll and Brown, who were all nominated for entertainer of the year, will also perform throughout the night.

McEntire will also take to the stage with a performance showcasing her brand-new music.

Post Malone will be hitting the stage for the first time.

Other performances include Ballerini with Noah Kahan, husband-and-wife duo Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and Nate Smith with Avril Lavigne.

More performances are expected to be announced.

How to watch the ACM awards

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Award show will air on Prime Video for free, live from Ford Center. Prime members and non-prime members can watch on Thursday, May 16, at 8 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. CDT / 5 p.m. PDT.