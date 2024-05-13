Matt Damon, George Clooney, Jerry Seinfeld, more A-list celebs who married someone out of the spotlight

Love can be found anywhere. For these A-list celebrities, they did not meet their significant others on a red carpet or at a Hollywood event. Instead, these pairs met more traditionally, out and about in everyday life.

Celebrities including Miranda Lambert, George Clooney, Vince Vaughn and Taylor Lautner all met their sweethearts outside the spotlight despite their own celeb status.

Below are celebrities who are married to someone who is not an A-lister themselves.

The "Batman" star married Sibi Blažić in a Las Vegas elopement in 2000. When the two met, she was a personal assistant to actress Winona Ryder.

Being a personal assistant to Ryder is just one of many former positions held by Blažić. She was also a stunt driver and appeared as one in her husband's film, "The Dark Knight Rises."

"My wife was a stunt driver, she was chasing me through the city in ‘Batman,’" Christian Bale told the Wall Street Journal in 2014. "She was driving one of the cop cars. She can do 180s and stunts and all that. She terrifies me. My wife terrifies me."

Since they eloped in 2000, they have welcomed two children together, Emmeline and Joseph. Emmeline was born in 2005, Joseph followed years later in 2014.

George and Amal Clooney are one of Hollywood's power couples.

Amal is a human rights lawyer. The two met through a mutual friend and got married in a ceremony in Venice in 2014 shortly after.

Since then, they have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander.

Amal is often seen supporting her husband at various Hollywood award shows, premieres and events.

John Cena met his now-wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, while he was filming the movie "Playing with Fire" in Canada.

They made their red carpet debut in October 2019 at the premiere of the movie.

Shariatzadeh comes from the technology world, where she worked as a product manager at Sonatype, according to People.

The pair officially wed on Oct. 12, 2020, in an attorney's office in Tampa, Florida, according to the source.

They later tied the knot in a much bigger ceremony in Vancouver, Canada, two years later.

Now that Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are married, they are now both Taylor Lautner. To avoid the inevitable confusion with having the same name, Dome often goes by Tay.

The "Twilight" actor was set up with Dome, a registered nurse, through his older sister, Makena Moore.

They got married in 2022 after Lautner popped the question in 2021.

Dome is a strong advocate for mental health, primarily through her blog, LEMONS by Tay, which she launched at the start of 2022.

She is also co-host of the podcast "The Squeeze" alongside her husband.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso's love story sounds like it comes from a Hollywood romance film.

Damon and Barroso met in Miami while the Oscar-winning actor was filming the movie "Stuck On You."

Damon reluctantly went out for drinks after a day of shooting when he ran into Barroso, who was bartending at the spot where he ended up.

"They said, ‘Come on,’ and kind of dragged me along," Damon told Ellen DeGeneres in 2011. "I literally saw her across a crowded room, and eight years and four kids later, that’s my life. I don’t know how else our paths would have crossed if that didn’t happen," Damon said.

The two wed in 2005. The two have four daughters; Alexia, Isabella, Gia and Stella. The oldest, Alexia, was four years old when Barroso met Damon.

Vince Vaughn married Kyla Weber, a real estate agent, in 2010. The two met at a wedding.

"She's a civilian, which is good," Vaughn said on "Live! With Regis and Kelly" while he was dating Weber.

The couple share two children, Lochlyn Kyla and Vernon Lindsay.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld ran into Jessica, who was at the time a public relations executive for Tommy Hilfiger, at a Reebok gym in New York City in 1998.

"I was going through a difficult time, and I was approached by Jerry Seinfeld, and he attempted to make me laugh, and I was really not interested in being entertained at that moment," Jessica told the New York Times during a 2007 interview. "He came around again and said something funny, and I actually had to laugh."

At the time of their initial meeting, she was newly married to Eric Nederlander, a theatrical producer who she wed in 1998 and divorced four months later.

Seinfeld and his now wife were engaged by November 1999, just around a year after his run on "Seinfeld" ended. They were married a month later on Christmas Day.

The Marvel star, Paul Rudd, married his wife, Julie Yaeger, in February 2003. The star met his future wife, a publicist-turned-producer and screenwriter, while he was just breaking into the business.

"She was the first person I met in New York," he told Marie Claire UK in 2018. "We started talking, and there was a maturity with her. She had experienced some tragedy in her life; I had, too, and the impression I got was, wow, this is a woman, this isn't a girl."

Since their 2003 wedding, they welcomed their son, Jack, in 2006 and their daughter, Darby, in 2010.

Country superstar Miranda Lambert married Brendan McLoughlin, a now-retired New York police officer, in 2019.

They met a year prior while Lambert was performing on "Good Morning America" with her band, Pistol Annies, and McLoughlin was working security.

"My husband tells me the truth," she said of him during a January 2024 episode of "Tamron Hall." "He gives me harsh reality, and I love it."

"Everybody needs somebody in their life like a truth-teller, and he's very New York about it," she added.

This private relationship followed a very public breakup with fellow country star Blake Shelton. Lambert and Shelton were married from 2011 to 2015.