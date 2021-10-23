Expand / Collapse search
Kardashians
Published

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker dress up as iconic punk-rock couple Sid and Nancy for Halloween

Kardashian and Barker recently got engaged

By Hannah Southwick | New York Post
Leave it to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to get a head start on Halloween.

While the newly engaged couple has been attending (and making out at) spooky-season events since September, they took things a step further on Tuesday by dressing up as another iconic couple: Sid and Nancy.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian made their red carpet  debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian made their red carpet  debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.  (Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

Kardashian shared photos of their punk rock-inspired looks on Instagram Friday, channeling Nancy Spungen by pairing a curly blond wig with a see-through mesh shirt, black bra and leather pants.

Barker dressed as late rocker Sid Vicious, donning a spiky black wig, leather jacket and pants with a studded belt for a performance at the NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors in Malibu.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BARKER ARE ENGAGED

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on October 16, 2021 in New York City.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on October 16, 2021 in New York City. (Gotham/GC Images)

His commitment to the costume even included covering up his neck and face tattoos. While he’s previously let his 15-year-old daughter Alabama use KVD Beauty’s Good Apple Foundation ($38) to cover his ink, it’s unclear whether he turned to the TikTok-loved, full-coverage formula this time around.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, also shared photos of himself handcuffed to Kardashian, 42, during their night out, captioning the snaps, "Throw away the key."

Kardashian captioned her own post, "’till death do us part." In addition to showing off their edgy early Halloween look, the snaps also gave another glimpse at her enormous oval-shaped engagement ring from Barker.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are seen in attendance during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are seen in attendance during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The pair, who have been dating since January, got engaged on Sunday night in Montecito, Calif.

The costume isn’t the first time the lovebirds have coordinated in all-black outfits, as they’ve previously brought their signature edgy couple style to both red carpets and date nights.

Given their shared love of leather looks, perhaps they didn’t have to look further than their own closets for costumes.

