KISS rocker Gene Simmons passes out behind wheel and crashes into parked car: report

KISS vocalist Gene Simmons was involved in a car accident after he reportedly passed out at the wheel in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Simmons took to X to inform fans that he is "completely fine" following the accident.

"Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes. I’m completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us were horrible drivers. And that’s me. All is well," he wrote.

NBC4 Los Angeles reported that Simmons told responding officers that he either fainted or passed out while driving on Pacific Coast Highway before he hit a parked car. The outlet reported that a witness saw the scene and called 911. Deputies and firefighters responded.

Lost Hills Sheriffs Department spokesperson Sergeant Horton confirmed to Fox News Digital that an accident happened in the 25000 block of Pacific Coast Highway just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The Sheriff's department responded to a possible medical emergency that "involved a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle."

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver, a male adult, might have suffered a medical emergency before the crash. The male adult was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Simmons was hospitalized after the crash, but his wife Shannon told NBC4 Los Angeles that her husband is currently recovering at home.

Shannon told TMZ that her husband "hates to drink water and was put on a new medication recently and was dehydrated, which is what caused him to pass out."

The outlet reported that Simmons was driving his Lincoln Navigator SUV when he became unconscious behind the wheel and veered into several lanes of traffic before colliding with the parked vehicle. He was taken to the hospital to be treated and was released to recover at home. No injuries resulted from the crash, TMZ reported.

