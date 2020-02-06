Kirk Douglas seen in final family photos before his death

Following the death of Kirk Douglas, fans are turning to his final family photos with his famous loved ones to remember the legendary star.

Kirk’s granddaughter, Kelsey, took to Instagram in August to show a snap of almost the entire family posing with their patriarch at an outdoor gathering that appears to be held at the home of his son Michael Douglas and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

“A table of strong jaw lines, large appetites and a shared love for attention,” she captioned the image showing Douglas at the head of the table wearing his signature sunglasses and looking right into the camera.

KIRK DOUGLAS' DAUGHTER-IN-LAW CATHERINE ZETA-JONES REACTS TO HIS DEATH

Kirk’s grandson, Cameron, shared a similar photo from a different angle that shows the star and 13 of his loving family members surrounding him. Only a few seats away from Kirk is his longtime wife, Anne Buydens.

KIRK DOUGLAS REMEMBERED BY SUSAN LUCCI: 'HE IS HOLLYWOOD ROYALTY'

“#FamilyFirst,” Cameron captioned the snap.

The photos appear to be among the last publicly available family images of the Douglas clan following Kirk’s death at age 103. The beloved iconic actor, known for roles in films like “Spartacus” died on Wednesday. His famous son, Michael, took to Instagram to break the bad news to the world.

KIRK DOUGLAS CELEBRATES 103RD BIRTHDAY, GETS SWEET TRIBUTES FROM MICHAEL DOUGLAS AND CATHERINE ZETA-JONES

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he wrote on Instagram.

He continued: "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michael concluded his post by writing: "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."