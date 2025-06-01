Devin Harjes, 'Boardwalk Empire' star, dead at 41

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Devin Lee Harjes, who portrayed Jack Dempsey in "Boardwalk Empire," died Tuesday, May 27, in New York, his representative confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 41.

Harjes died due to complications from cancer at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City. He was diagnosed with cancer in the winter.

The award-winning actor made his television debut in 2011 with the acclaimed HBO series. He starred alongside Steve Buscemi, Michael Kenneth Williams, Michael Pitt and Richard Harrow.

"He was an artist of great conviction who never gave less than one hundred percent to any role he undertook," his representative, David Williams, told Fox News Digital.

"As a person, he was generous, kind, understanding and devoted to his family and friends, a great horseback rider and had a magic way with all animals. He was at home in the back country of the Rocky Mountains, the plains of west Texas or the middle of Hell's Kitchen. He will be missed."

Harjes most recently portrayed Pete Baylor on the television series, "Manifest."

Born in Lubbock, Texas, Harjes studied acting in college and launched his career in the Dallas-Fort Worth theater before pursuing acting in New York City.

With a few short films under his belt, Harjes starred in "The Forest is Red," where he earned best actor at the Tolentino International Film Festival in Italy.

He earned acclaim for his role in the 2012 coming-of-age flick, "Boyz of Summer," and then worked on "Blue Bloods" before returning to short films.

Harjes appeared in the "Gotham" television series, in addition to "Daredevil" and "Elementary."

The actor worked alongside Nicholas Hoult and Kevin Spacey in the 2017 movie, "Rebel in the Rye," which was based on the life of "The Catcher in the Rye" author J.D. Salinger.

"Outside of acting, Devin was a dedicated student of martial arts and a regular at the gym — he often joked it was safer than getting kicked in the face by a horse," his obituary said.

"Devin is survived by his loving parents, Randy and Rosanne Harjes; his sister Trish Harjes and her husband Justin Kelley; nephews Tristin and Sawyer Kelley; nieces Rory and Charly Kelley; his former wife Shiva Shobitha; his beloved cat, Maude; and countless friends whose lives were brighter … or at least more entertaining … because of him."