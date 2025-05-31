'Desperate Housewives' star Valerie Mahaffey dead at 71

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Valerie Mahaffey, best known for her roles in "Desperate Housewives" and "Young Sheldon," has died. She was 71.

Her publicist confirmed with Fox News Digital Mahaffey's death on Friday, May 30, after she lost her battle with cancer.

"Valerie Mahaffey was a striking and charismatic stage, film, and television actress whose career spanned many decades. Her warm and infectious energy was felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing her," the statement read.

Her husband, Joseph Kell, additionally shared a heartfelt tribute, "I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed."

Mahaffey was born and raised in Indonesia until the age of 11. She then lived in several places, including Nigeria, Texas and England.

The actress started her illustrious career in New York City, where she performed in six Broadway plays, including "Dracula" and "Play Memory." Mahaffey starred in many Off-Broadway and regional plays, as she was recognized for her work in "Top Girls" and "Talking Heads." Her other theater credits included playing Desdemona in "Othello" opposite Morgan Freeman, and Julie’ in "Romeo and Juliet" with Tom Hulce.

Mahaffey starred in ABC’s thriller series "Big Sky," created by multi-award-winning writer-producer David E. Kelley. Fans will remember Mahaffey's grandiose character Lorna Harding in season one and two of Netflix's Emmy-nominated show, "Dead to Me," as she starred alongside Christina Applegate. Mahaffey won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in "Northern Exposure," as her other television credits include Norman Lear’s "The Powers That Be," "Seinfeld," "Desperate Housewives," "Wings" and "ER."

Before her death, she was recently seen in Apple TV+'s "ECHO 3" and received critical acclaim as the ever-hopeful "Madame Reynard" in "French Exit" opposite Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges. Mahaffey's other accolades include receiving an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Female for her scene-stealing role in the film.

Her other film credits include Clint Eastwood’s "Sully," "Jungle 2 Jungle," "No Pay, Nudity" and "Seabiscuit." Proving to be talented in front of and behind the camera, Mahaffey produced and acted in "Summer Eleven" alongside her daughter, Alice.

Mahaffey is survived by her husband, Kell, and daughter, Alice.