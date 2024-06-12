King Charles, Prince William 'shunning' Prince Harry after royal attempted to make amends: expert

Prince Harry has been eager to make peace with his father and brother, but his pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

The claim was made by Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," who said the royals aren’t in a forgiving mood after the Duke of Sussex’s tell-alls – even with health woes rocking the House of Windsor.

"The King and the Princess of Wales’s cancer battles have made it easier for both King Charles III and Prince William to put Harry out of their minds," Andersen claimed. "They are both shunning him now because they can’t afford not to – they simply can’t handle the distraction."

PRINCE HARRY SKIPPED ROYAL WEDDING TO AVOID 'AWKWARD' ENCOUNTER WITH ESTRANGED BROTHER PRINCE WILLIAM: EXPERT

"Charles and Harry aren’t speaking, period," Andersen claimed. "The fallout from ‘Spare’ has been eclipsed by Kate’s and the king’s cancer battles. King Charles and William hadn’t got the time to worry about whether Harry would take more potshots at them. Harry has already gotten the message that there are consequences for his attacks on the royals; his entire family has turned its back on him."

Andersen’s claims came after royal author Tom Quinn told the UK’s Mirror that there would be "consequences" for the Duke of Sussex if he were to speak about the royal family.

"Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble," Quinn claimed to the outlet.

"Everyone knows that when a king asks you to do something, there are going to be consequences if you do not obey," Quinn added.

Harry, who has a strained relationship with his family, rushed to London in February for a very brief visit after the king, 75, was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

Harry, 39, has seen his father infrequently since the prince quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, citing what they said were unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. He has since detailed his rocky relationship with his family in TV interviews, a documentary and his memoir, "Spare."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince in 2018.

Shortly after his last quick trip to London, Harry told "Good Morning America" that he thought his father’s illness could help bring his family closer.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced the king had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment. A "separate issue of concern" was identified during the monarch's "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement at the time.

In a video shared in March, Kate Middleton revealed she, too, is battling a form of cancer. The 42-year-old's stunning announcement followed weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts.

The Princess of Wales asked for "time, space and privacy" while she was treated for an unspecified type of cancer that was discovered after what she described as "major" surgery.

"Harry has tried again and again to make amends with his father, but to no avail," Andersen claimed. "The king and William have really dug in, and the more Harry is rebuffed, the angrier and more frustrated he gets. He must be thinking, ‘Why should I keep quiet if my father and brother are stonewalling me?’"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"… As far as William and the king are concerned, Harry has been banging his head against the wall," Andersen continued. "It seems inevitable that at some point he will throw up his hands and write another searingly honest book. At the same time, Harry is also well aware that now is not the time to talk out of turn about his family. People around the world are praying for the king and Princess Kate to make full recoveries. Harry surely would not want to be seen kicking them when they’re down."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that there have been rumors of the king telling his younger son to "stem the leak." However, she believes it’s "hearsay."

"However, I imagine lots of people have warned Harry against speaking ill of his family," said Chard. "… I believe Prince Harry will do what Prince Harry wants to do. He has created a lot of hurt, has lost a lot while creating the hurt, and as long as he is able, will aim big and continue to forge ahead with plans for expansion."

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that Harry has been "blacklisted" since making his royal exit.

For the second year in a row, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t invited to Trooping the Colour on June 15.

Trooping the Colour is an annual parade that has marked the sitting monarch’s official birthday celebration for more than 260 years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As time goes on, his life becomes less and less ‘princely,’" Fordwich claimed. "… It is known that one adheres to… [what] the king requests. Harry is skating on thin ice at best."

Chard previously told Fox News Digital that it's unlikely that William will accept Harry's olive branch anytime soon.

"Prince William will not allow anything to get in the way of his wife’s healing, is deeply protective of his family and will not welcome a chaotic Prince Harry arriving at his doorstep," Chard said. "Prince Harry has created much hurt and upset for the Prince and Princess of Wales and his family. He has many fences to build before he can expect his family to welcome him with open arms. Fingers crossed he will get on with building these bridges in private, as I’m sure he misses his family."

"The Princess of Wales is diplomatic and is the peacekeeper within the family but is not well enough to navigate a meeting with Prince Harry at this point," Chard added.

"I am being told that there is no cooling of hostilities between Harry and William," Ian Pelham Turner also previously told Fox News Digital.

"This is the type of issue King Charles would wish to go away," he added. "I am told privately he misses not being able to meet his American grandchildren. It was even thought that Harry, Meghan and their children may be offered to come to Balmoral this summer to use the tranquility of the estate to mend broken fences and find a workable way forward."