Kim Richards' 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' future uncertain

Could Beverly Hills lose a "Housewife?"

The are multiple reports circulating that claim Kim Richards will not return to Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." However, a production source told FOX411 that no casting decision have been made.

The reality star entered rehab for the fourth time in April after she was arrested for public intoxication at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She left rehab to attend her daughter's Memorial Day weekend wedding in Mexico and reportedly returned to the facility afterwards.

A source told ET that Richards may have a cameo in season six of the reality series but will not be a regular. Our source told us the matter of Richard's future with the show hadn't been decided as of now.

Bravo declined to comment.

"I'm an alcoholic," Richards said in a January 2012 reunion episode of the "Real Housewives." "I had so much guilt and shame for my behavior and what I did, and then I drank to cover the guilt and shame and make it go away. It is a vicious cycle."

