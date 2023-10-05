Kim Kardashian's latex nightmare, Miley Cyrus' on-stage disaster among Hollywood’s worst wardrobe malfunctions

Stars often take fashion risks – but sometimes their style choices lead to unfortunate wardrobe malfunctions.

Kim Kardashian ripped her pants before going on stage to discuss her private equity firm, SKYY Partners, and detailed the mishap on a recent episode of "The Kardashians," while Miley Cyrus lost her top as she was co-hosting a New Year's Eve special with Pete Davidson.

Here is a look at a few stars who have suffered disastrous wardrobe malfunctions, and what they have said about them.

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction while at the iConnections Global Alternatives Conference in February. The moment was captured on camera as filming for "The Kardashians" had already begun.

In a preview for next week's episode, Kardashian can be seen in the bathroom after she realized her latex leggings had ripped. "My whole butt is out," she said in a confessional, and can be heard saying "it's stuck to my f---ing a--. It hurts so bad," as she realizes just how badly her pants are ripped.

The incident took place moments before the reality star was set to take the stage to speak at the conference. She was later seen on stage wearing a black blazer to hide her backside, however that did not stop her from feeling a little awkward.

"I just was dying inside sitting up on stage, like, feeling a breeze, in my a--," she said in a confessional.

Miley Cyrus

The new year started out with a bang for Cyrus in 2022, when her top fell off mid-performance as she took the stage for the NBC special "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," which she co-hosted with Davidson.

When she took the stage to sing "Party In the USA," the chain on her silver halter top broke, causing her to have to hold up her shirt herself. After performing in that state for a few seconds, she turned away from the cameras, let her shirt fall to the floor and walked backstage, only to return a few moments later wearing a red suit jacket.

She continued singing "Party in the USA," changing the lyrics as a nod to her wardrobe malfunction, singing "everybody’s definitely looking at me now," before saying "I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage."

In May, Cyrus reflected on the moment while speaking to British Vogue.

"This outfit did not stay on very long because the chain in the back broke," she explained. "But what is a live TV performance with everything going right? Live TV is a tight-rope walk. They want to see you dangle, but they don’t want to see you fall/ We had promoted the show as, 'It’s Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, they’re so wild, you never know what’s going to happen.' And comparably to Pete, I’m pretty classy. And the ratings were skyrocketing. Show your boobs and you get renewed. Dolly [Parton] taught me that."

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum accidentally shared more than she wanted to at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, after the supermodel experienced a wardrobe malfunction while walking the red carpet.

When posing for photos in a yellow Zuhair Murad gown, Klum raised her arms to show off the dress's cape, exposing her top-half.

Although Klum has not spoken publicly about the mishap, she seemed unfazed by the incident. Klum continued to walk the carpet with her signature smile on her face as she went on to attend the premiere of the film "La Passion de Dodin Bouffant."

Emily Blunt

Florence Pugh proved she is the ultimate girl's girl when she saved Emily Blunt from suffering a major wardrobe malfunction while walking the red carpet at the premiere of "Oppenheimer" in July.

Blunt wore a glittery gold metallic suit to the premiere, while Pugh wore a blue dress with a plunging neckline. While posing for photos together on the carpet, Blunt's top button popped open, revealing the actress' lacy black bra.

The "A Quiet Place" actress looked shocked and quickly moved to cover her chest. Pugh reacted just as quickly, instinctively pulling Blunt close to her body to hide her wardrobe malfunction from the cameras, while she worked on getting the button fastened again.

Blunt and Pugh both star in "Oppenheimer," which tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist in charge of the Manhattan Project and who is often referred to as "the father of the atomic bomb." Pugh played his lover, Jean Tatlock, while Blunt played his wife, Kitty Oppenheimer.

Amanda Seyfried

When walking the red carpet at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in January, Amanda Seyfried wore an archival gold Dior Dress, which kept falling off of her the entire night.

"It keeps breaking. I'm not kidding, it keeps ripping. It's actually like breaking," she told Access Hollywood on the carpet. While speaking to the outlet, Seyfried's sleeve slid down her arm, prompting her to joke, "I’m just going to take off my dress."

Seyfried was there as a nominee for best actress in a limited series or made for television movie for her role in "The Dropout," in which she played the real-life Elizabeth Holmes. The Theranos CEO and founder was sentenced to over 11 years in prison for defrauding investors. When accepting the award, Seyfried could be seen walking up the steps holding her dress from the back, to avoid an even bigger malfunction.

Later in the evening, Seyfried joined the cast of "The Dropout" on stage when the show won for best limited series, however this time she was wearing a black jacket, seemingly to hide the worsened condition of the dress.