‘AGT’ judge Heidi Klum surprises husband with ‘overwhelming’ additions to family after major loss

"America’s Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum is opening up about the newest additions to her family after suffering a major loss earlier this year.

Klum, 50, shared with Fox News Digital how she surprised her husband Tom Kaulitz with not one, but two new dogs after suddenly losing two household pets in February.

The former Victoria's Secret model began to explain how she suggested to her husband that he should purchase another dog after their pets mysteriously died earlier this year.

'AGT' JUDGE HEIDI KLUM GIVES ADVICE TO LOOKALIKE MODEL DAUGHTER AND REVEALS THE ONE THING SHE SHOULD NEVER DO

"I feel like we are never ready, especially when you lose someone. And it's not like one can exchange something that we have lost," she told Fox News Digital on the "America’s Got Talent" red carpet.

"They pick you in a way, and they both picked me. I only wanted one. But then ... Both of them wanted to come home with us," Klum continued to refer to her two new pups.

The couple lost their 15-year-old German short-haired pointer and their 4-year-old Irish wolfhound in the same month.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

HEIDI KLUM'S DAUGHTER LENI FOLLOWS IN MODEL MOM'S FOOTSTEPS, VACATIONING ON FATHER'S YACHT

Kaulitz said he was suspicious about the couple's dogs' causes of death since his brother Bill’s bulldog also passed away around the same time.

The Kaulitz brothers questioned on their podcast if the dogs had been poisoned since Bill noted his pet never had health issues previously.

Now, with their new pets, Klum admitted her husband has been keeping very busy and is not too pleased with cleaning up after them.

"My husband was a little bit overwhelmed, and now we're overwhelmed at home," she added.

HOWIE MANDEL DOUBLES DOWN ON SOFIA VERGARA SINGLE JOKE

However, she said Kaulitz "loves" their newest family additions regardless of the overwhelming mess.

WATCH: ‘AGT’ JUDGE HEIDI KLUM DETAILS ‘OVERWHELMING’ ADDITION TO HER FAMILY AFTER MAJOR LOSS

"America’s Got Talent" kicked off season 18 in August with an abundance of talented performers ready to take on the stage to compete for the grand prize of $1 million.

The German supermodel continued to reveal to Fox News Digital which performances had her at the edge of her seat during last night’s episode.

"My favorite moment of the night was the sword swallower … He just does it for me," Klum shared.

"I think it is absolutely nuts of him to have a sword down his throat. And then he is … up there doing aerial stuff … I just really, really like him. And I also love Simon's Golden Buzzer. I think she's a beautiful singer."

"America’s Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell slammed the Golden Buzzer for the talented blind singer Putri Ariani after her incredible performance. Ariani is from Indonesia and is 17-years-old.

WATCH: ‘AGT’ JUDGE SIMON COWELL PRESSES GOLDEN BUZZER FOR 17-YEAR-OLD BLIND SINGER

Meanwhile, Howie Mandel told Fox News Digital the judges are more "honest" when giving contestants feedback during season 18 since a lot is at stake.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"This show is the biggest talent show on television. The prize is $1 million. When somebody is competing to win that $1 million … only one act can come through," Mandel said.

WATCH: HOWIE MANDEL SAYS ‘AMERICA’S GOT TALENT’ JUDGES ARE MORE ‘HONEST’ THIS SEASON

"We're not here to just fake compliment somebody … sometimes if I give somebody what they believe is a negative review on what they did, the backlash is also positive for them, where people want to show me that I'm wrong."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"America’s Got Talent" airs every Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.