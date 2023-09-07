Miley Cyrus knew the moment marriage to Liam Hemsworth was over: Came from love ‘but also trauma’

Miley Cyrus is continuing her candid look back at her life.

On her TikTok series "Used to Be Young," she reflected on when she knew her marriage to Liam Hemsworth was over.

Cyrus said it happened during her appearance at the 2019 Glastonbury music festival, "which was when the decision had been made that me and Liam’s commitment to being married, of course came from a place of love first because we had been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could."

JENNIFER LAWRENCE SHUTS DOWN MILEY CYRUS, LIAM HEMSWORTH CHEATING RUMORS

The "Flowers" singer and Hemsworth had been together since 2010 in an on-again, off-again relationship before marrying in December 2018, a month after California wildfires destroyed their home.

"The day of the [Glastonbury] show was the day I had decided it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship," Cyrus continued.

"That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first. I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that not to be the case — that the human comes first."

Hemsworth filed for divorce in August 2019, and a settlement was reached in early 2020.

Cyrus’ relationship does hold some positive memories for her.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In another clip from the "Used to Be Young" series, she recalled meeting Hemsworth on their movie "The Last Song" after he auditioned for the part of her boyfriend and won the role.

"I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and real life," Cryus said. "So, the chemistry was undeniable, and that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also shared in another clip that her first non-Hannah Montana album was worked on with a producer who lived in a house in Malibu, California, which she later ended up living in with Hemsworth before it burned down.

"That house had so much magic to it," Cyrus said. "It ended up really changing my life."