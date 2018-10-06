Kim Kardashian shows off racy, barely-there bikini in new Instagram photo

Kim Kardashian is kicking off her weekend by baring it all on Instagram.

The stylish star, 37, shared a NSFW photo of herself clad in a teeny-tiny designer bikini on the social media platform on Friday, after teasing her followers with a similar (albeit less scandalous) shot earlier in the week.

“Chanel vintage, lets please be specific,” Kardashian captioned her latest snap.

The “nipplekini” is from Chanel’s spring 1996 collection, and was worn by supermodels like Eva Herzigova and Stella Tennant on the runway.

The star’s Instagram post, perhaps unsurprisingly, racked up over a million likes in just a few hours.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.