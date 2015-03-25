Kim Kardashian sex tape gets boost from ... her pregnancy?

Let’s take a “what is this world coming to” test.

News of Kim Kardashian's bun in the oven has spiked:

A. Sales in bassinets.

B. Sales in pacifiers.

C. Sales in Kim Kardashian’s sex tape.

If you said C, you are correct.

Vivid Entertainment, the porn purveyors who sell her romp with Ray J - told TMZ that 'Kim K. Superstar' has spiked 80 percent since baby daddy Kanye West made the announcement from a concert stage on Sunday night.

That's the biggest increase in sales since she got hitched to basketball player Kris Humphries.

Of course Kardashian isn't the only one profiting from the sex tape sales spike. Her partner in grime, Ray J, also gets a cut of every sale.

Kardashian, 32, confirmed the baby news in a blog post on her website on Monday.

"It’s true!! Kanye and I are expecting a baby," she wrote. "We feel so blessed and lucky and wish that in addition to both of our families, his mom and my dad could be here to celebrate this special time with us. Looking forward to great new beginnings in 2013 and to starting a family."

West, 35, and Kardashian, 32, went public in March. Kardashian's divorce from Humphries -- the two split after 72 days of marriage -- is not yet finalized.